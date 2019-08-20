‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Weighs In On Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin’s Alleged Explosive Fight With Fiancée

On Monday, reports surfaced that Javi Marroquin and his fiancée Lauren Comeau got into an explosive fight over the weekend that led to the cops being called. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fight never got physical but reportedly happened while the couple had friends over for a get-together. A source spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and claimed that Javi and Lauren “fight constantly,” but this time “something major went down.” Now, Javi’s ex-wife Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is weighing in on the alleged explosive fight.

Us Weekly reached out to the mom of three, but Kailyn didn’t want to say too much.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues. I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

Kailyn and Javi married in September 2012. Together, they have one son together, Lincoln. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but ultimately, they divorced in 2017. Since their divorce, they have co-parented well for their son, but Kail made it clear she had no intention of being friends with Javi’s fiancée.

Although Kailyn is now friends with Vee, wife of her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Kail spoke out to MTV News and revealed why she and Lauren would “never be friends.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail explained that her relationship with Vee was much different than her relationship with Lauren.

“Vee is a different person. My relationship and the ups and downs I went through with Jo related to our immaturity and our ages, whereas my situation with Javi and Lauren is different because it’s who we are. We are adults now. I will not be friends with [Lauren]. I will be cordial with her.”

She explained that she and Vee “grew up together” and went through the co-parenting thing “together.”

Neither Javi nor Lauren has spoken out about the alleged fight. However, Lauren reportedly unfollowed Javi on Instagram along with deleting a lot of pictures of the two together. For now, Javi has not deleted any photos of the two together, and the photo talking about their engagement is still there.

Javi proposed to Lauren back in June, and the two had planned on getting married. Together, they share one son together, Eli, who was born in November 2018.

Teen Mom 2 is set to air Season 9B starting September 10. However, Javi reportedly did not film for the new season.