‘Vikings’ Season 6 Theory: Some Fans Are Convinced That Ragnar Lothbrok Will Return

The latest theory sees Ragnar developing an immunity to snake venom.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings as well as the historical texts on which the TV series is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Ragnar Lothbok (Travis Fimmel) was thrown into a pit of snakes by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) in Season 4 of Vikings, fans have been developing theories that will see the return of their favorite character.

While it is possible that Ragnar could make a return to Vikings via a flashback or dream sequence, this hasn’t really happened to any great degree yet. But, there is a theory out there that sees Ragnar Lothbrok returning for real in Season 6 — and it’s all thanks to him developing an immunity to snake venom.

According to Metro, Vikings fans on Reddit have been discussing this theory or late.

“Starting at least in Season 3 Ragnar starts becoming fascinated with snakes,” one Redditor theorizes.

“In the season that he lasts raids Paris we even see he has a house full of them. Now is it possible that Ragnar has slowly made himself immune to different snakes’ venom and didn’t die in the pit?”

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

This theory could at least be plausible. However, nothing in the TV series has shown Ragnar being bitten in the past by snakes that would lead itself to any foreshadowing by the network regarding a real-life return of the character in Season 6 of Vikings.

Other fans of the hit historical drama contradicted this theory by pointing out that even if Ragnar was somehow immune to snake venom, he would have perished in the pit anyway without food or water. It would have also likely have been impossible for the character to climb out of the pit after everyone had left.

According to the Viking sagas, Ragnar Lothbrok really did meet his fate at the bottom of a snake pit. As a result of this, it seems unlikely that the series will bring Ragnar back in the final season of Vikings. However, nothing in impossible with this TV series as the show has deviated from the history books before and viewers will have to tune in to Season 6 to find out for sure.

Vikings will return to History Channel this year. Previously, it has been confirmed that Season 6 will be the final season for Vikings. However, a spinoff series is potentially in negotiations between the History Channel and Vikings creator Michael Hirst.