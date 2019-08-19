‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Week 3 Has Tears From Demi, Stress For Dylan, & A Wild Farewell For Two Men

It’s time for Week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and spoilers tease that Monday night’s episode will be a wild one. Viewers were left hanging last week as a fight broke out between Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada, and new sneak peeks have revealed juicy tidbits about what else is on the way with the episode airing on August 19.

There has been a lot of chaos shown so far on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, and spoilers tease there’s more on the way. A preview shared via the show’s Twitter page teases a few of the key developments coming up in Episode 603A.

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown will be popping up in Mexico during the next show and this will cause some waves. However, it seems this is specifically to have Hannah chat with Demi Burnett about the big topic that has had her feeling torn in paradise — the fact she’s attracted to both men and women.

All signs point toward Hannah being fully supportive of Demi with this, but the new spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise hint that Burnett will still be shedding tears Monday night. A preview from ABC shows Demi talking about how she wonders whether she’d still be thinking about Derek Peth if her gal from home, Kristian Haggerty, were there.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers already revealed that Kristian will show up in Mexico. Based on this latest sneak peek, it looks as if that takes place, at least in part, during Monday’s show.

It's a #BachelorInParadise moment no one saw coming. The drama gets out of control tonight and tomorrow at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/cLva0TcdpF — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 19, 2019

It would appear that Monday’s show will start with the physical battle involving Jordan and Christian. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, spoiler king Reality Steve has said that Chris Harrison and security will get involved and both men will be sent packing.

Harrison teased via Instagram that Monday’s episode is one of the wildest they’ve ever had on Bachelor in Paradise. The host’s spoilers also suggested that Tuesday night’s show will be one of the most profound they’ve done.

How far will things progress during Monday’s show? Based on the description for this one, it may end shortly after the next rose ceremony. Reality Steve’s spoilers have indicated that there aren’t necessarily any huge surprises in this one though.

Spoilers tease that there will be more frustration and uncertainty involving Hannah Godwin, Blake Horstmann, and Dylan Barbour on the way. Previews show more smooching between Hannah and Blake that Dylan frets over. However, teasers previously shared by The Inquisitr have detailed that this love triangle will be resolved soon.

Also coming up during the next rose ceremony, Onyeka Ehie will decide not to give anybody her rose as she heads home. In addition to Jordan and Christian being booted, Wills Reid, Cam Ayala, and Kevin Fortenberry will be left without roses.

Once that rose ceremony is over, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers share that several additional women will be popping up on the beach, bringing date cards with them. Sneak peeks have teased that Caitlin Clemmens from Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor season is one of those women, and this will rattle Caelynn Miller-Keyes as Caitlin seemingly has an interest in Dean Unglert.

In addition, both Tahzjuan Hawkins — also of Colton’s season — and Haley Ferguson of Ben Higgins’ run will show up and take John Paul Jones out on dates. A romance is starting to blossom between Tayshia Adams and JPJ, and this will throw a wrench in that. As The Inquisitr noted, however, fans shouldn’t get too worried yet.

This season often has been hard to follow episode-by-episode because the network hasn’t been cutting each show off at rose ceremonies. That’ll seemingly be the case this week too, as ABC suggests that the Demi drama with Derek and Kristian will be at the center of Tuesday night’s show.

Based on those teasers, it sounds as if there will be a lot of drama held over until the episodes airing during Week 4, including the third rose ceremony. Stay tuned for additional Bachelor in Paradise spoilers as Season 6 continues, as all signs point toward this wild ride getting even wilder in the coming week.