Andrew Glennon Opens Up About ‘Financial Abuse’ He Allegedly Faced From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood

Teen Mom OG fans were shocked last month when Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, reports suggested that Amber and Andrew were fighting over money that went missing from their joint account. Now, Andrew is speaking out to Us Weekly about the couple’s financial situation as well as his relationship with the reality show star.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer [sic] than it is now. Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

Andrew stressed that he wanted to have a “happy family” with the Teen Mom OG star. However, he also suggested that Amber was more concerned with “her own agenda.”

He pointed to her actions, which he says “proves just that.”

Andrew claimed he put all money in the account for the family because he wanted them to be “happy and provided for.”

He said that everything went into the family account and was spent only on things for the family.

After Amber’s arrest, a no contact order was put in place between the two. Where their relationship stands is unclear, but Andrew recently filed paperwork to relocate back to California from Indiana. It is unclear if he would take the couple’s son with him, but he has also filed for sole custody of their 1-year-old son, James.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors suggested that the couple may be holding onto the small hope of getting back together.

Another source spoke to Us Weekly in the same article and talked about the couple’s relationship and financial situation.

“She just wanted to be able to fully trust and not worry that large sums of money were going to go missing. There is still love between these two as ugly as things have gotten.”

Amber appeared in court last month, but the mom of two didn’t have to face things alone. Not only were MTV cameras there, but Amber’s co-stars were also there for her. Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Catelynn Lowell all traveled to Indiana to be there for Amber on her day in court.

The Teen Mom OG season finale airs Monday night on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Amber Portwood as well as the rest of the cast.