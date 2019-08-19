Selena Gomez Shows Off Long, Lean Legs While Roller Skating

Selena looked amazing while skating with friends.

Selena Gomez showed off her roller skating abilities in her latest Instagram post. In the series of photos, the 27-year-old poses in a roller rink. In the first image, Selena poses gracefully as she sits in the middle of the rink with her arm outstretched. The former Disney Channel star wore a tied up, floral button-up shirt, flaunting her toned abs. The actress also rocked a pair of long denim shorts. Despite the length, her incredible legs were still on display. The second photo shows Selena still in her skating gear and leaning on a wall with friends.

Fans were floored by the photos.

“So obsessed with you,” commented a follower.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” wrote another, adding three heart-eye emoji.

“Skate queen,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The post has racked up more than 1.1 million likes.

Last month, the “Wolves” singer celebrated her 27th birthday by taking a vacation in Italy, reported People. Selena was accompanied by her grandparents on the trip.

“She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents,” an insider told the publication. “She’s getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work.”

According to People, Selena’s friends continued the birthday celebration with a surprise visit to the set of Shark Tank. The actress posted a video on Instagram that shows one of the “shark” investors, Mark Cuban, wishing Selena a happy birthday.

“Hey Selena, it’s Mark Cuban from Shark Tank, I wanted to say happy 27th birthday,” said the 61-year-old.

Selena, who is a huge fan of Shark Tank, audibly gasped.

It was later revealed that Selena’s friends were gifting her with a tour of the show’s set in September.

“No! We are?” said a delighted Selena. “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited!”

Selena’s obsession with the show makes sense as she is also a businesswoman. E! News reported the actress is launching a beauty line. Selena’s brand will reportedly have numerous products, including skincare and fragrances. Fans are hopeful that the beauty line will also have a lipstick range and eyeshadow palettes.

The publication noted that Selena has been recently experimenting with her makeup looks. At 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the singer, who usually goes for a natural look, opted for a dramatic cat-eye and a bold red lip.

Selena will be lending her voice in the upcoming film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is set to be released sometime in 2020.