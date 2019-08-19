‘DWTS’ Fans Already Frustrated By Instagram Cast Reveal Teasers

Fans of Dancing With the Stars are already venting their frustration on Instagram regarding the show’s newest season after a series of cast teasers appeared on the social media sharing site, leading many viewers to wonder if the promise of big changes from the show moving forward would live up to the hype.

“Two down and I’m already disappointed!” stated one fan on the social media site.

“Y’all are so negative. Give them a damn chance!” exclaimed another fan of the cast reveals on the show’s official Instagram account.

Yet another viewer commented, alluding to the backlash of last year’s declaration of Bobby Bones as the winner despite being a less-than-capable dancer against some of the show’s other performers, “A winner that can actually dance?”

There have been four celebrity contestants teased on Instagram thus far; however, their faces are either concealed or out of shot. Fans have been kept guessing, except for clues given by ABC, as to who will be competing this year on the reality dance series, which puts celebs in the capable hands of professional ballroom dancers in the quest for the show’s iconic glittery mirror ball.

Several guesses for Season 28’s competitors include Abby Lee Miller of Lifetime’s Dance Moms, professional sports personalities Michael Strahan and Kobe Bryant, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Karamo Brown.

The official cast of celebrities and returning pros will be revealed on Good Morning America on August 21.

Fans are hopeful that Dancing With the Stars producers will keep their promise that they will make major tweaks to the show and its voting system after Season 27 almost ended the series due to fan backlash over Bobby Bones’ win alongside Sharna Burgess.

Over the past several seasons, the show has found itself under fire from fans who felt the show, which was once about the evolution of a performing celebrity into a competent ballroom dancer, had become a raging popularity contest, with groups that supported a particular celebrity voting them into the finals.

Loading...

Just last season, Bobby Bones’ consistent low judge scores should not have allowed him to get to the finals, much less win the season, alongside more talented celebs such as Evanna Lynch and Milo Manheim, who consistently scored higher and performed more technically challenging routines.

After the season came to a close, the show took a year-long hiatus and promised major changes to its voting system and other format tweaks to move the show forward and, perhaps, regain viewer trust.

Dancing With the Stars will debut its latest season on Monday, September 16 on ABC.