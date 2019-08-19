‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chloe Stuns Everyone

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of August 19 through August 23 bring a shocking return to Genoa City, along with a multitude of wedding crashers.

Jason Canela brings Arturo back to the canvas, according to SheKnows Soaps. Earlier this year, Arturo left Genoa City with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and they moved back to Miami. Mia had just found out that Arturo is her baby’s father. With Lola (Sasha Calle) getting married to Kyle (Michael Mealor), Arturo came back to celebrate her big day. Plus, Arturo tries to clear the air with Abby (Melissa Ordway), according to The Inquisitr. However, Nate (Sean Dominic) steps in and puts a stop to the whole conversation.

Another big wedding surprise is Adrian Rosales, as portrayed by Jay Montalvo. He hopes to earn the forgiveness of his daughter, Lola, son Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), son Arturo, and wife Celeste (Eva LaRue).

In yet another surprise, Theo (Tyler Johnson) shows up with Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) and gives Kyle a hard time. Zoe is the underage woman that Theo and Kyle partied with in New York City. She nearly died, and Kyle paid off her family. He’s worked hard to keep this secret from Lola, but everything is about to come out just in time for the honeymoon.

Doug Davidson also recently announced that his character, Paul Williams, will return to the canvas soon. He took to Twitter to let questioning fans know that he’ll be back on the show starting September 10. The last time Paul was in the storyline was Wednesday, July 31.

With a huge return coming by the end of the week, it’s possible that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) finally shows up alive in Genoa City this week. Not too long ago, Chelsea actress Melissa Claire Egan shared a picture of herself and Hendrickson at work together, which indicated that Chloe will be on the canvas again sometime soon.

Loading...

Only a few people are in on the secret that Chloe faked her death and has been living with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Bella in Portland, Oregon. Her return would send shockwaves through the town. She will be back on the canvas before the end of August.

Chloe briefly appeared and reunited with Kevin after Adam (Mark Grossman) kidnapped her. She shot Adam in the stomach shortly after his return from the dead, but Kevin managed to get Adam to let Chloe go back home to Bella. Esther (Kate Linder) soon followed.

Mishael Morgan, who recently showed up as Hilary’s ghost, may return to Genoa City soon, too.