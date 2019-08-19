‘Big Brother’ 21 Houseguest Kathryn Dunn Clarifies Relationship With Holly Allen Outside Of The House

It’s the season of twists that aren’t really twists in the Big Brother house. Before Season 21 began, diehard fans of the reality show noticed that many of the houseguests hailed from the same city, or had some sort of similar background. That turned out to be true of Kathryn Dunn and Holly Allen, both of whom are members of the pageant world. It didn’t make much news in the first couple of episodes of the season, but eventually, it was revealed that the two women knew each other.

This caused quite the breakdown in the house, which completely dismantled the Six Shooters alliance once it was revealed Kathryn and Holly knew each other. If Holly’s alliance members knew that it was true, but not totally true, things might have gone differently. Now that Kathryn has been booted out of the house, she’s speaking out about her relationship with her fellow beauty queen when she chatted with Parade.

“I love Holly, and I’m so happy that I got to know her. We didn’t really know each other that well before this; it was more like acquaintances. But now I really do think that she is a lifelong friend and someone who made this experience so much better.”

It turns out the two women knew of each other and had exchanged pleasantries a few times, but they were never close friends, as the house was made to believe. Eventually, the women became close in the house because of their past, but Kathryn was also very close to fellow houseguest Jessica Milagros. The blond bombshell explained that if she, Holly, and Jess made it into the final three, she didn’t know who she’d choose to take to the final two.

“Holly and I were tight, but there were a lot of instances where she did make some questionable decisions based on her relationship with Michie. I always would’ve wanted to go to the Final Two with her because I did believe in us,” Kathryn admitted.

As for who Kathryn doesn’t like in the house, that honor goes to Nick Maccarone. Kathryn feels that Nick is “sleazy” and he is just flirting with Tommy and the other girls in the house just to get by and made it clear she does not respect his gameplay. Kathryn also admitted she thinks Nicole Anthony plays the victim a lot in the house, and suggested she wasn’t as innocent and sweet as she seems.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night on CBS.