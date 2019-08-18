Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs. Manchester United FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, EPL Round 2 Finale

Manchester United can grab sole possession of first place in the English Premier League for the first time in two years, if they can grab an away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United will take sole possession of the top of the English Premier League table for the first time in nearly two years on Monday if they can close out Round 2 of the 2019/2020 EPL season by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers, as The Manchester Evening News reports. Sitting on a positive goal difference of four already, any victory would push United past Liverpool to first place. But Wolves are coming off a confidence-boosting 4-0 drubbing of Armenian club Pyunik FC that saw new manager Nuno Espírito Santo integrate several new players into the squad. United have dropped three of their last four away to Wolves, meaning that their rise to the top spot is no sure thing, in the match that will stream live on Monday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of Monday’s Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United English Premier League Round 2 finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday, August 19, at 31,700-seat Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

In Italy and across central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, the Wolves vs. United match starts at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

Despite the success in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League qualifying playoff match against Pyunik, Santo is expected to revert to the side that took a hard-fought, goalless draw in the Wolves’ Premier League opener against Leicester City, according to a BBC report.

Wolves remain difficult to defeat at Molineux, with eight straight league wins at their home stadium, including a victory over Manchester United in the corresponding fixture last season. Wolves also eliminated Manchester United from the League Cup there last season — meaning that a win on Monday would give Wolverhampton their first three-match win streak against Manchester United since 1980, according to the BBC.

New Wolves signing Pedro Neto made his debut with a goal on Thursday. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

To watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United English Premier League match stream live online from Molineux, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Blues-Foxes showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the final match of Week 2 in the 2019/2020 English Premier League live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to live video of Monday’s Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United clash streaming live for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League weekend’s biggest match by accessing the streaming video provided by MUTV, which will carry the game.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app. Throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream of Chelsea FC vs. Leicester City FC, and ESPN Sur carries the match in South America. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.