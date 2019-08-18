Here’s A List Of Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriends

Viewers of the MTV show Teen Mom have followed the lives of several young women as they navigate motherhood, professional and personal goals, and love. Fans of the show have watched many of their favorite teen moms fall in and out of love since the show’s inception in 2010.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been one of the Teen Mom cast members who has had her love life on display over the past few years. Lowry’s past relationships have been an integral part of her storyline, as viewers have watched her fall in and out of love on many occasions. But who exactly are the exes that she has shared her life with, both privately and publicly on the series?

J0 Rivera

When we first met Lowry on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, the then-17-year-old high school student was expecting her first child with her ex, Jo Rivera. The two met in Lowry’s hometown of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, where their life as first-time parents was documented. The two had their first child together, Isaac, in 2010, but broke up shortly after he was born. Following the split, the exes have been in a lengthy custody battle for Isaac. According to Us Weekly, the two were in court back in February, when Rivera requested that Lowry pay him $1,000 in child support without the reality star’s knowledge. The custody battle has reportedly affected their co-parenting relationship, though Lowry is on seemingly good terms with Rivera’s wife, Vee, per The Inquisitr.

Jordan Wenner

After ending her relationship with Rivera, E! News shared in 2018 that Lowry was living with Rivera after their breakup. It was during this time that she began to move on in her dating life. The author began dating her then-co-worker Jordan Wenner, while the two were working at Sports Authority. The two reportedly lasted for several months before she cheated on him with Rivera. Though Wenner was still willing to work things out with Lowry, the two eventually decided to move on.

Javi Marroquin

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

In 2011, after moving out of Rivera’s house and taking steps to find her own place, Lowry met Marroquin while she was working at Buckle at her local mall. Nine months after meeting, Marroquin proposed to Lowry, and the two married in a Pennsylvania courthouse. In 2013, they welcomed their son, Lincoln, and moved to Delaware where Marroquin was stationed with the Air Force. During their marriage, the two endured a miscarriage and struggled to work out parenting concerns for Lincoln. The couple legally separated in 2016, and Marroquin hinted that Lowry had an affair during their marriage, which she has always denied.

Loading...

Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez Reunite at Lux's Second Birthday Party https://t.co/1JUR3zVuYp — CafeMom (@cafemom) August 6, 2019

Lowry and Lopez reportedly met in 2014 when she was still in college, according to Teen Mom Talk Now. During this time, Lowry was still legally married to Marroquin, which viewers discussed after Lowry appeared on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos. The two initially had a private relationship, with Lowry not even mentioning Lopez’s name on Teen Mom 2. However, viewers began peeking into their relationship when Lowry became pregnant with her third child, Lux. While they broke up shortly after their child was born, the two are on seemingly good terms now. They recently were even on Instagram Live together and were in good spirits, according to InTouch Weekly.