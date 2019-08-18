‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Talks About Using Adderall On The Reunion

Deciding what to share and what to keep private seems to be a big decision for a Bravo reality series reunion. This season, Craig Conover of Southern Charm decided to come clean about his use of the ADD drug Adderall, a scheduled stimulant.

People Magazine reported that Conover had thought that talking about his relationship with his ex, cast member Naomie Olindo, would be the hardest thing he had to do at the reunion. However, discussing his alleged addiction and overuse of Adderall turned out to be much harder, as it has been a struggle since finishing law school.

Craig decided to talk about the use of the prescription drug Adderall after so much talk on social media about his unpredictable and erratic behavior on Southern Charm.

“I actually choose to be honest about something that I wasn’t sure if I was going to be honest about, which is just kind of something that I took in law school and was prescribed to and everything. And then should have stopped taking it after law school.”

Craig said he thought about his use of Adderall after Andy Cohen asked him why he looked so much healthier when he was in the Bahamas, and it was because he stopped taking the drug.

Conover explained that he’s stopped using the medication once again, and it was a talking point on the reunion show. On the trailer for the Southern Charm Season 6 reunion, Austen makes a comment about Craig using drugs.

“Craig, you’re just a crackhead, man.”

For the record, there is no indication that Conover was ever using crack cocaine.

Screen Rant shared that Craig’s recent admission has put things in context for fans who had been wondering what was going on with him and if he had been using recreational drugs.

In her column, Jennifer O’Brien shared the things that suddenly made sense when Conover admitted he struggled with Adderall use.

“It even explained many odd behaviors that Conover had shown in the past – the lack of drive, the overzealous attitude, and the many manic projects he would take on at once. Fans will be able to see a new and improved Conover when the next season airs.”

The website Addiction Center has a page discussing the symptoms and signs of Adderall abuse. Clinical neuropsychologist Dr. DeAnsin Parker explained that Adderall is a potent stimulant, and while many who use it don’t look like the stereotypical drug user, they are addicts just the same, using a substance to increase productivity and to enhance alertness.

Dr. Parker shared a list of signs of Adderall abuse.