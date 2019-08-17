Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s Wedding Anniversary Post Ridiculed By Fans

Fans were unhappy with Katie's anniversary post.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz took to Instagram to celebrate her third wedding anniversary. Katie shared a series of sweet snaps from her nuptials with husband Tom Schwartz. In the caption, she gushed about her marriage and stated she was grateful that Tom loves her.

Fans, however, were quick to ridicule the post. Many pointed out the couple did not legally get married until July 2019.

“Didn’t y’all just get married tho[ugh]?” said a commenter.

“Anniversary of the ‘faux’ wedding?” wrote another.

“I thought you weren’t legally married until recently when you went to Vegas??? If so then today isn’t your official anniversary??” chimed in a different Instagram user.

“I find it so annoying they fake their wedding for tv,” commented a follower.

“Oh please. ‘By the way honey I never went for the marriage license.’ #justfortv #realitytv #must stay relevant,” added another.

Katie has not yet responded to the comments.

The couple’s relationship came into question after Lance Bass revealed that they were not legally married, reported Bustle. The singer, who officiated Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding, was a guest on the Reality Bytes podcast.

“I hope that [Jax and Brittany] are married because we just found out that Tom and Katie are not married,” said the former NSYNC member during the interview. “They did not send in their materials right. So, they are not married.”

E! News reported Katie and Tom finally made things official on July 25, almost three years after the first time they walked down the aisle. The “Bubbas” got a marriage license in Las Vegas and celebrated in Sin City with their friends. The couple was joined by co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Ariana Madix.

The couple has had their fair share of drama over the years. Bustle reported before proposing to Katie, Tom had to resolve his debilitating commitment issues. He attempted to get her mind off of an engagement by buying her a dog and gifting her a promise ring. Katie was incensed by the jewelry, deeming it to be a “ring on a string.” During Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, cheating rumors circulated. Lala Kent claimed Tom made out with her friend at a bar. Tom asserted he was extremely drunk and did not remember the incident. Katie eventually forgave her man for the indiscretion.

To see more of the couple, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.