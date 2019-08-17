Here’s Why This Fan Favorite Is Disqualified From ‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Season 34 of The Challenge debuts at the end of the month, and it’s already looking like it’s going to be one of the most intense since the show debuted. War of the Worlds 2 will pit the United States against the United Kingdom with a mega cast of 32 contestants. The Inquisitr previously reported on some huge spoilers regarding the upcoming season, especially on the disqualification of one of the best players to ever play the game.

It’s been reported that Challenge champion Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran will be disqualified in Season 34. It was unknown why Turbo was sent home in the upcoming season, but disqualifications on The Challenge generally have to do with some sort of physical altercation, or over-the-line verbal threat. New discussions on The Challenge Vevmo page have suggested that it’s the latter, and Turbo never puts his hands on anyone.

It’s looking like Turbo and fellow champion Jordan Wiseley get into some sort of verbal argument, which results in Turbo getting booted from his sophomore season. It hasn’t been revealed what exactly Turbo said to Jordan at this time, but an insider on the Vevmo page is claiming it is something that is said on almost every other season of The Challenge, so fans aren’t sure why Turbo is being sent home over it.

A verbal threat can result in someone going home if the receiving party feels like they are in danger. This could include threatening someone’s life or serious bodily harm if contact is ever made. It’s possible (but not confirmed) Turbo takes one of these two routes when having an argument with Jordan. It is also not known at this time if Jordan makes it clear that he feels threatened, or if it’s a decision entirely made by MTV’s production team.

The fact that things did not get physical between Jordan and Turbo could be good news for the two-time Survivor: Turkey winner in the future. Turbo is more likely to return to a Challenge after being disqualified just for a remark rather than if it was due to a physical altercation.

Turbo became a fan favorite during the first War of the Worlds last season and took home the victory in his rookie debut. The reality star’s accent and no-nonsense approach to drama instantly made him someone to root for, and his absence in upcoming Challenges would be disappointing.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 debuts August 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.