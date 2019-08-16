‘Dancing With The Stars’ Rumors Heat Up With Abby Lee Miller & Hannah Brown Leading The Chatter

The celebrities making up the Season 28 cast of Dancing with the Stars will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 21. Fans aren’t waiting for that official announcement to scope out potential cast members though, and the show is sharing some teasers via social media. Now a few names seem to be rising to the top in terms of possible DWTS cast members for this fall.

Us Weekly breaks down some of the latest chatter regarding the Dancing with the Stars spoilers and rumors regarding Season 28. While none of these rumored cast members have been confirmed yet by ABC, at least one or two seem to be virtually guaranteed at this point.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, The Bachelorette Hannah Brown seems likely to be doing Dancing with the Stars this fall. Spoiler king Reality Steve has said that he doesn’t know anything official, but that he’s absolutely certain she’ll be hitting the dance floor.

Another celebrity who seems a lock now for Dancing with the Stars this fall is Queer Eye star Karamo Brown. This possibility emerged among some spoiler fans on Thursday when people looked back at a photo shared on Instagram page earlier this week.

The Inquisitr noted that some people wondered if the person in the recent post could be Karamo. Now, a new Instagram post makes it pretty clear that Brown is going to be a part of Season 28.

Fans have noted that Karamo was on the MTV show The Real World when it was based in Philadelphia back in 2004. In addition, Brown attended Florida A&M University, so both of those sync up nicely with the teaser Instagram post.

DWTS spoiler folks have figured out that the sign with the location coordinates points to Houston, Texas, and Brown was born there. Others also noted the bomber jackets shown on the computer screen that are similar to a style that the Queer Eye star is known to wear often.

In terms of the hints doled out so far by those behind-the-scenes at Dancing with the Stars, it’s a photo teasing a female candidate that seems to be generating the most speculation. Many people immediately suggested that this could be Dance Moms star, Abby Lee Miller.

Miller was a guest judge for DWTS a while back and after all of her health challenges, doing the show would be a big opportunity for her. Could Abby even do something like this right now though?

Loading...

The last that Dance Moms fans have seen, she’s been trying to relearn how to walk and has been confined to a wheelchair to get around. She also noted about a month ago via Instagram that she had finally had a knee surgery she needed and those photos show her still in her wheelchair.

The Dance Moms star certainly does look like a fit for that photo. However, DWTS fans have come up with other possibilities too.

Over on PureDWTS, commenters have suggested that this contestant could also be someone like Fran Drescher, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain, Tina Knowles, Sheila E., or Debbie Allen. Dancing with the Stars fans will be quite curious to find out next Wednesday exactly which celebrity matches up with this teaser post.

The show has teased that Season 28 will be jam-packed with big names and some enticing tweaks. Additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers and rumors will likely emerge over the next few days and everybody will be anxious to watch the official DWTS announcement on GMA next week.