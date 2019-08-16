Meghan Markle Gets A Hilarious Mention In Latest Episode Of ‘Suits’

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known by many of her fans as a former actress with a leading role on Suits. Recently, the show gave viewers a hilarious reminder of Meghan’s previous role on the series during its latest episode. During one scene, her character’s on-screen husband, Mike, talks about the life she’s living now and uses a huge understatement to describe what she’s been up to.

“Good,” Mike says when he’s asked about how Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, is doing. “In fact, if I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

The show’s official Twitter page kept up the gag with a tongue-in-cheek tweet that got some positive reactions in the replies.

“She turned out pretty good! That line was brilliant!” one follower commented.

“This is actually an amazing line,” another fan tweeted.

Other fans expressed hope that the Duchess Of Sussex would see the show’s reference to her.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, since taking on her new royal role, Meghan has said that she misses working on Suits. While she and Prince Harry were at an engagement, one fan said she misses Suits. Meghan responded, “So do I.”

Patrick J. Adams, the actor who plays Mike Ross, previously left the show along with Meghan. Rachel and Mike got married, both leaving the law firm where the show is set and moving to Seattle. However, based on a report from TVLine, it looks like he’s back for the rest of the season.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the final chapter of Suits,” Adams said in an interview with Deadline about his return to the show. “I’ve missed my TV family and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time. But, if the wardrobe department thinks they’re getting back the suits I stole when I left, they’re going to be very disappointed.”

As Distractify notes, it’s unlikely that Meghan will ever return to Suits. Members of the British Royal Family are only allowed to work in their official roles, ruling out a return to the small screen for the royal family’s newest duchess. According to Distractify, Suits producers have even said they would donate up to $6 million to charity if Meghan agreed to come back, but it’s probably not going to happen.

Fans will have to be satisfied with cheeky references to Rachel Zane’s new life until the show ends this season.