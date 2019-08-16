Disney Introduces New ‘Party Pass’ For Entry To All Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties

If you like a lot of spooky fun, then this will be the pass for you.

Walt Disney World knows that things can get really expensive and often times, they will try and figure out ways to help their guests. As reported by The Inquisitr, the introduction of the new Mid-Day Magic Tickets is one way to save a little bit of money. Now, they have revealed a new “Party Pass” which will allow guests to pay one price and attend almost every single Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the 2019 season.

On the evening of Friday, August 16, 2019, the first Halloween party of the season will take place at Magic Kingdom. Yes, it is rather early, but Disney knows that many guests can’t always visit during the fall season and this leads to them offering more party dates.

There are also many locals in Central Florida who visit the parks often and want to attend multiple parties, but that could get rather pricey. Knowing that, Disney has now introduced their brand new “Party Pass” which gives them more party opportunities for a much lower price.

As revealed by Attractions Magazine, the price is $299 plus tax for adults (ages 10 and up) and $284 plus tax for children (ages 3-9). This will allow guests to attend every single Halloween party this season except for the one on October 31, 2019.

When looking at the price for one party, this new “Party Pass” will more than pay for itself if even attending two parties.

Danny Cox

Guests looking to purchase the new “Party Pass” can get it at any Walt Disney World ticket window, guest services, or by calling 407-827-7185. They will likely be available online soon too.

Here are all the dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2019:

August: 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30

16, 20, 23, 27, and 30 September: 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, and 29

2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, and 29 October: 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, and 31

1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, and 31 November: 1

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the awesome events of the fall season, and many dates usually sell out. As of this writing, no party dates have sold out yet and this is likely Disney’s way of also making sure they don’t lose out on too much revenue and fill up the parties a bit more.

There has been no word on if the “Party Pass” will also be available for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. That party runs on select dates throughout November and December, and only time will tell if this new ticket option will sell for it as well.

Walt Disney World is always a fun time and events such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party make it even better. Now, this “Party Pass” is going to be a great way for local and multi-time visitors to get in as much spooky entertainment as possible.