Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Kyle Richards After ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Feud

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly feeling “hurt and betrayed” by Kyle Richards nearly one year after they suffered a massive falling-out during filming on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on August 15, Vanderpump still hasn’t gotten over the drama that took place between her and Richards and feels that it is impossible to not feel sadness over the loss of their years-long friendship.

“Lisa has suffered so much loss this past year and is doing her best to cope,” a source said. “She and Kyle have a long history and she is isn’t only grieving the loss of her mom and brother, but also the loss of her friendship. Lisa puts on a brave face but deep down, she can be very sensitive and has real emotions like anyone else.”

While Vanderpump has reportedly told people that she doesn’t care about the end of her friendship with Richards, the insider said that when it comes down to her reality, she is quite upset about the way in which her relationship with Richards ended.

As fans will recall, Vanderpump was confronted by Richards last year on camera about the possibility that Vanderpump had leaked a negative story about their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley allegedly abandoning the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

While Vanderpump denied having leaked the story, her co-stars weren’t convinced that she didn’t play a part in the scandal even after she took and passed a lie detector test in regard to the drama that took place between them.

In an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this year, Vanderpump looked back on her nine seasons with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said that she was “instrumental in the show right from the beginning.” She went on to say that while she didn’t have any regrets when it came to her time on the show, her co-stars had made it impossible to continue on with the series.

Although Vanderpump will not be appearing on the show’s 10th season, she will be seen on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, her spinoff series, which wrapped production earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to go into production in the coming weeks. No word yet on when the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules will premiere on Bravo TV.