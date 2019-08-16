Miley Cyrus’ New Single ‘Slide Away’ Is Reportedly About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus just dropped a new tune, and it is rather clear that it is all about her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

While the pop star remained largely silent about the breakup this past week, she decided to address it by expressing her feelings through her music. On Friday, August 16, she dropped “Slide Away,” a heartbreaking single that talks about how the couple drifted apart after being together on and off for around a decade, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Miley starts off by singing, “Once upon a time, it was paradise / Once upon a time, I was paralyzed / Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go.”

She also points out that they are not 17 anymore, and that “everything changed” now that they’re grown. The singer then states that it was time for her former flame to “slide away, back to the ocean” as she would go back to her city life.

Perhaps the most jarring part is when Miley addresses the rumors that she broke up with the Hollywood hunk because he had been “drinking a lot and using certain drugs.” She has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past, and a source told TMZ that she wanted no part in that aspect of Liam’s life. Now, she appears to confirm those allegations in the new single, as she belts out the words, “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills.”

However, the truth appears to be kind of muddy as for now. Sources on the Liam side claim that it was Miley’s proneness to infidelity that was behind their split, and it didn’t help that she was spotted kissing her longtime friend, Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, during their trip to Italy just hours after she and Liam released a joint statement confirming their separation.

The two ladies appeared to be having a good time as they enjoyed the Italian summer. Later in the week, they were spotted arriving in Los Angeles together. While Liam and Miley, who met back in 2009, have had plenty of hiccups throughout their relationship — even splitting up for years at a time only to revive their 2012 engagement in 2016 — it seems like this new song might have just put a final end to their romance.

The pair had just tied the knot recently at a secret ceremony in Nashville in December 2018, and they left fans all over the world in shock when they announced their breakup this week.