‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Images Released Showing Rosita’s Baby

The relationship between Rosita, Eugene, Saddiq, and Father Gabriel will be explored further in Season 10.

As the premiere date for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, the network has started to release further details. The latest news is the unveiling of two new images featuring Rosita, her newborn baby, and Dr. Eugene Porter.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, it was revealed that Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) was pregnant. However, it turned out to be complicated. While in a relationship with Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gillam), Rosita’s baby was actually conceived with Saddiq (Avi Nash). To makes matters worse, Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) still has unrequited feelings for Rosita, of which he is happy to tell her about.

Now, AMC has released new images featuring Rosita, her baby, and Eugene. According to Metro, Rosita’s baby is called Socorro, which translates to “help” or “relief” in Spanish. However, the baby is also known by the shortened name of Coco.

According to Comic Book, Christian Serratos actually had a hand in naming Coco on the show.

“When we were naming the baby for the show, I called up Christian, who plays Rosita, and was like, ‘Hey, what do you think Rosita would name this baby?'” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said recently on Talking Dead.

“She said there’s a family name in her family, Socorro, and several women in her family have had that name, and they’re always nicknamed ‘Coco.’ She’s like, ‘I think that would be a cool name for the baby.'”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

The first image from Season 10 of The Walking Dead shows Rosita changing Coco’s diaper. Eugene looks on, holding his nose. The second image is a more intimate one showing Eugene standing over Coco’s crib. He is reaching in and touching Coco, a smile on his face.

As yet, there is no indication as to what will happen in the Season 10 scenes involving these images — other than the fact that Eugene does not like the smell of stinky diapers. However, it is possible that these scenes will see the continuation of the exploration of Rosita and Eugene’s friendship in The Walking Dead.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

While Eugene has made it known that he has romantic feelings for Rosita, their friendship has been maintained regardless. Moving forward in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Josh McDermitt has stated during Walker Stalker Con London that Eugene does still feel like a boyfriend for Rosita, even if it is quite clear that he isn’t.

“He feels like he has a place within this dynamic, that is not awkward to him, even though it is pretty awkward to the three of them.”

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead to find out just how awkward things will get.

You can also view the new Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.