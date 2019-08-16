As Fans Rally To Save ‘The OA,’ Netflix Continues To Maintain The Series Will Not Return

Many fans believe that 'The OA's cancelation is merely a marketing ploy; Netflix continues to disagree.

Fans of the quirky sci-fi series, The OA, are in the midst of trying to get Netflix to reconsider its cancelation of the TV series. However, Netflix continues to maintain that the series will not be returning.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s The OA. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, even though Netflix announced they could not continue with The OA beyond its current second series, many fans have been convinced that it might just be a brilliant marketing ploy that ties into the events that unfolded in the Season 2 finale.

Because the other option is that The OA has ended on a cliffhanger that will never be resolved.

The Season 2 finale of The OA saw OA (Brit Marling) and her group cast into yet another dimension. This saw them become the cast of a series, also called The OA. The episode concluded with OA suffering a fall and her life, once again, hung in the balance.

While Season 2 of The OA dropped to Netflix in March, it was only recently that it was announced the series was canceled. Netflix issued a statement via Cindy Holland, who is vice president of original content. However, it was the final part of the statement that really got fans thinking.

“We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

As a result of this, many fans believed that Netflix was merely tying into the Season 2 finale and the cancelation announcement was a marketing ploy.

Nicola Goode / Netflix

Using the theme from The OA, in that the five movements featured in the TV series can create change, many took to social media showing themselves performing the movements. In addition, a petition was developed on Change.org, as well as a campaign asking Netflix to reconsider their decision.

According to NME, fans started using the hashtags #TheOAIsReal and #SaveTheOA to post artwork inspired by the series in an effort to save the TV series.

According to Forbes, who asked Netflix directly about the cancelation, all of these endeavors may be in vain, as Netflix is still maintaining that The OA is canceled.

Via correspondence, Netflix issued a “restatement that the show is not returning” to Forbes. They also then directed the outlet back to the original statement made by Cindy Holland.

However, fans of The OA continue to live in hope.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.