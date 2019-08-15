‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Detective Alex Sanchez Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of August 19 reveal that a certain detective will return to the CBS soap opera. Jeremy Ray Valdez will be back as Detective Alex Sanchez as he investigates a pressing case, per Highlight Hollywood.

B&B fans will recognize the straight-talking detective. Last year, he was hot on the heels of Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) shooter, but when Bill found out that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) shot him, he promised to take the secret to the grave.

Det. Sanchez was also on the case when Bill was pushed off the balcony. Bill again covered up for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and claimed that it was an accident. At the time, he and Ridge were involved in a fistfight which took them out onto the balcony. It would have been very easy for Bill to say that Ridge intentionally pushed him off the ledge. But after his accident, Bill vowed to change.

This time around it seems as if Det. Sanchez is investigating the baby switch. Ridge laid a charge against Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). He wants Reese to pay for his crime, and the authorities are trying to locate the doctor. However, it appears as if the doctor is in hiding.

Another possibility is that Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) decide to also press charges against Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, state that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will be shocked when Ridge takes action against Flo. It seems as if the former croupier may face criminal charges for posing as Beth’s birth mother.

Jeremy Ray Valdez will appear as Detective Alex Sanchez on August 19, 20, and 21.

Everybody’s hero, Douglas Forrester, played by Henry Joseph Samiri, will return to The Bold and the Beautiful during the week of August 19.

Douglas ratted out his dad and told the truth. He endeared himself to B&B viewers when he insisted that Phoebe was Beth. He played an instrumental role in Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) uncovering the truth.

However, Douglas is very concerned that his dad will be mad at him when he returns home. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) threatened his own son and ordered him to keep the secret. Although everybody keeps reassuring Douglas that he did the right thing, Douglas is still worried about his father’s reaction.

Loading...

Henry Joseph Samiri will reprise his role as Douglas Forrester on August 21, 22, and 23.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.