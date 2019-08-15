Brandy’s Fans Lose Their Mind Over Her Vocals In The Studio

Brandy has been teasing her fans about new music for some time and has been documenting the process on her Instagram account.

One of her latest posts reveals the “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker in the studio working on a new track. She shared a selfie followed by a video of her recording vocals in the dark within one upload. Brandy stated that she was working with her favorite engineer, David Lopez, who is also a friend of hers.

The stunning selfie proves Brandy is living her best life. While rocking different colored braids, she flashed a cheesy grin in the photo and looked radiant. The video clip showed Brandy in her element, providing flawless vocals.

Within three days, the post racked up over 26,500 likes, proving to be popular with her followers. The comments section, in particular, quickly filled with passionate fans in awe of the star.

“I love that you are showing your process! We NEED a documentary of this! This is Vocal Bible realness that can only be understood through witnessing!” one user wrote.

“Brocka don’t f**kin do this too [sic] me! I just woke up and the first thing I hear Is an intricate run that 98% of the industry can’t do. #thevocalbible ladies and gentlemen,” another shared.

“Whaaaaat just happened?!?!? Flawless stacking! And here I thought they were all perfect!” a third mentioned.

“The VOCAL BIBLE PERIOD!!” a fourth account insisted.

“Is there a chance you could release new music this month? *begs with a change cup*” a passionate fan asked.

To date, Brandy has released six studio albums — Brandy, Never Say Never, Full Moon, Afrodisiac, Human and Two Eleven. Her last release was seven years ago.

In the U.S., she has achieved seven top 10 singles and two chart-toppers — “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica and “Have You Ever.”

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with plenty of high-profile names, including Kanye West, Chris Brown, P. Diddy and her brother Ray J.

Her latest collaboration, “Love Again,” is with R&B singer Daniel Caesar, which features on his new album, Case Study 01. So far, the track has been played over 12.9 million times on Spotify, where Brandy currently has over 5 million monthly listeners.

Aside from music, Brandy is also an established actress. She has appeared in a number of films, including Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and The Perfect Match. One of her most memorable roles was in Moesha, which ran for seven years as one of the most successful American television sitcom series of the 1990s.

To keep up with Brandy’s latest developments, follow her Instagram account.