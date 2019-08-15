‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Shares Hilarious Moment From Matron Of Honor Leah Remini’s Wedding Speech

The 'Scientology and the Aftermath' star gave her bestie some important advice on her wedding day.

Cheryl Burke is sharing magical moments from her wedding to Matthew Lawrence, but the newlywed bride took a break from the fairytale moments to provide some comic relief courtesy of her bestie, Leah Remini. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer posted a clip from Remini’s matron of honor speech at her wedding in May in which the King of Queens alum gave the newlyweds some important marital advice.

Burke prefaced the clip by telling fans she usually dreads the moment at weddings when the speeches for the couple are made, but her own wedding changed her mind, thanks to Remini.

The two-time mirrorball champ revealed that her famous friend made her “laugh out loud and cry like a baby all in less than 3 minutes” with her speech. Burke then included a clip in which Remini reminded her and her groom to remember how love “led them back” to one another after a decade-long split. The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath star, who shares a teen daughter, Sofia, with husband Angelo Pagan, then gave Burke and Lawrence the most important advice of all.

“Enjoy each other now because once you have kids it goes to sh*t.”

You can see Leah Remini’s cute wedding speech clip below.

Burke has been friends with Remini ever since she competed on Dancing with the Stars’ Season 17 in 2013. She has since described the Emmy-winning star as one of her closest and most “real” friends.

Last year, the DWTS pro revealed that her friendship with Remini is “as real as it gets.” Burke posted a sweet Instagram photo of her bestie, captioning it by reminding fans that “it’s less important to have a ton of friends and more important to have real ones.”

One month later, Burke announced that Remini would be her matron of honor at her wedding. At the time, Us Weekly reported that the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer announced the exciting news by posting a selfie of herself, Leah, and her fiancé to Instagram with the caption that Remini said “yes.”

Remini later threw Burke a lavish bridal shower at her California home. Meanwhile, Burke has been an avid supporter of Remini’s work on her Scientology series and recently congratulated her pal on yet more Emmy nominations for the acclaimed A&E series.

As for that wedding day in May, Burke told People that Remini went above and beyond to take care of her on her special day.

“It was a tearjerker!” Burke said of the ceremony. “We were both crying. I was glad I told [Leah] to put tissues in her bra. It came in handy!”