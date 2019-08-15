Kelis’ Soaking Wet Bath Pic Sends Her Followers Into Meltdown

If you want an example of what “living your best life” looks like then take a peek at Kelis’ Instagram page.

The “Trick Me” hitmaker recently went on a safari trip and has been sharing gorgeous content.

Her latest upload on Instagram, however, sees the “Jerk Ribs” songstress posing in the bath, soaking wet, with a towel on her head. Kelis looks calm and peaceful while bathing with colorful flowers, looking absolutely radiant. Her eyes are closed while she lifts her hand up to the camera, enjoying some downtime. Kelis’ skin is flawless and looks more youthful than ever.

Within eight hours, the post racked up over 15,100 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

Kelis’ comments section on Instagram is usually filled with messages from fans who adore her, but this shot, in particular, has sent them into a mini-meltdown.

“Do You Always Gotta Be F**king A Iconic Mood ⁉️” one user wrote.

“You should only be allowed to bathe in gold tubs, but cute shot nonetheless (ha),” another shared.

“Your husband had to take this pic! You are art alone but he captures you the BEST!” a third mentioned.

“NEVER SEEN A WOMAN SO BEAUTIFUL! LOVE THIS QUEEN!” a fourth fan insisted.

“A bath has never looked so luscious,” a fifth follower commented.

“This pic is everything!! why doesn’t my camera capture my essence like this!?”

Since dropping her debut single, Kelis has established herself as a credible music artist and performer.

Her first solo single, “Caught Out There,” kickstarted her career and peaked at No. 4 and No. 54 in the U.S. Her debut album, Kaleidoscope, was produced and composed by The Neptunes and was critically acclaimed. The era earned her a BRIT Award for International Breakthrough Act.

Since then, she has released five more studio albums — Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food.

Her signature single, “Milkshake,” has been streamed over 125 million times on Spotify where she currently has over 2.4 million monthly listeners. The track was a worldwide hit peaking at No. 2 in Australia and the U.K., No. 3 in the U.S. while topping the charts in Ireland. It was taken from her most successful album to date, Tasty, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2004.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of big names, including Calvin Harris, Foxy Brown, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, and Andre 3000, to name a few.

She released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate in 2015 and has her own food Instagram account under the name Bounty and Full.