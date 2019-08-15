Hayley Williams Reveals There Are No Plans For New Paramore Music

It’s sad news for those who are in need of some new Paramore music. The lead singer, Hayley Williams, recently revealed that there are no plans for her and her bandmates to make some new material, per Pop Buzz.

Since the release of their last studio album, Williams has been working on her hair dye brand, Good Dye Young.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Brick By Boring Brick” hitmaker spoke about the future for Paramore and admitted that she doesn’t know what is next for them.

“I think we’re just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves without music,” she said.

Fans believed new music was not too far away after Hayley shared a video to her Instagram in June which hinted at some new material.

“To be honest, I am an awful, awful human for those Instagram posts that I left everyone hanging with,” the “Ignorance” songstress admitted.

“I didn’t want people to forget… I have always been a musician first. My first creative outlet was music,” Hayley explained.

“Even though people are going to see me in this kind of [beauty] space a lot more, I don’t want people to forget. So I kind of was like, ‘I’m just gonna leave this here, and see ya guys on the flipside!'”

Paramore kickstarted in 2005 after the release of their debut album, All We Know Is Falling which put them on the map.

In 2007, they rose to fame after the release of their second studio album, RIOT! The album peaked at No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and has since been certified double platinum with sales of over 2 million, according to RIAA.

Their self-titled album in 2013 became their first record to top the U.S. album chart.

Loading...

At the Grammy Awards, the band has earned themselves four nominations. Their hit single, “Ain’t It Fun” won them Best Rock Song in 2015.

The band’s last studio album, After Laughter, was released in 2017 and was another top 10 success around the world and cemented their success. The record was supported with a world tour which ended last year.

Aside from the band, Williams has teamed up with other artists on their singles. In 2010, she featured on B.o.B’s “Airplaines” which topped the U.K. singles chart and peaked at No. 2 in the U.S.

Other artists she has worked with as a solo artist include Zedd, New Found Glory, and Chvrches.

In 2016, she married founding New Found Glory member Chad Gilbert. In 2017, they separated.