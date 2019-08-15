Bella Hadid Goes Platinum Blonde And Is Shades Lighter Than Gigi Hadid

As the summer wears on, model Bella Hadid goes lighter with her hair. While she’s taken her locks gradually lighter in recent weeks, now Bella’s hair is officially lighter than her sister Gigi Hadid’s in the midst of her breakup with The Weeknd.

According to a report from Elle, the formally brunette model is now more platinum blonde compared to how she looked in posts she shared about a week ago on Instagram with her 24.5 million well-engaged followers. Yesterday in Los Angeles, paparazzi caught Bella out and about with her newly blonde locks mostly hidden under a New York Yankees baseball cap. She wore a smile and a stylish pink scrunchie that held her hair back in a loose, messy bun. Khaki pants, a white T-shirt, and navy blue sneakers completed the model’s casual debut of her new look.

In New York City early this month, Gigi had far darker hair than her sister currently has. Interestingly, both Bella and Gigi are natural blondes, and Bella previously admitted that she always wanted to be brunette. The 22-year-old actually started dying her hair darker at age 14 when she also wore eyeliner during a punk phase. Bella began the process of returning to her natural roots in March, and it took about six months for her to achieve the look.

A report from Entertainment Tonight suggested that Bella’s change is a reaction to her breakup with The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye in real life. However, since it’s taken her several months to achieve the look, it seems like something she put a lot of thought into.

The model and her on again-off again singer boyfriend reportedly broke up recently due to their desire to focus on their respective careers.

However, a source said that they are together and working through things like many couples.

“The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension,” the source said. “However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now, they are together and working on keeping it that way.”

Recently, both Bella and Gigi were robbed in Mykonos, Greece, according to W Magazine. Burglars ransacked the place where they two stayed with their older sister, Alana Hadid, and took all of their valuables. Gigi posted some of the details about the situation on her Instagram, and she revealed that she wouldn’t go back to the region. Then, the model also advised others to spend their money elsewhere. The group reportedly cut their trip short after the incident.