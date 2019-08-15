Lindsie Chrisley, Estranged Daughter Of Todd Chrisley, Releases Statement About Family’s Legal Drama

On Wednesday, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, turned themselves in to U.S. marshals after they were indicted for tax evasion as well as other charges. Now, Todd’s estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley has released a statement via her attorney to E! News regarding the legal drama surrounding her family. In her statement, she denied being the source of any information. The statement also touches on the troubled relationship Lindsie has with her family.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate. It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

Although her father appeared on the hit reality television show Chrisley Knows Best alongside his wife and kids, Lindsie appeared on the show only briefly. In fact, she hasn’t been on the show since 2017. Despite appearing on the show at one time, her relationship with her family has been estranged.

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution,” the statement concluded.

While Lindsie Chrisley doesn’t appear on Chrisley Knows Best any longer, she does co-host the podcast Coffee Convos with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Every Thursday, a new episode of the podcast is released for fans to listen to. The women cover various topics on their show each week and often have special guests on their show. In the past, stars from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have been on the podcast with the women.

So far, Lindsie hasn’t opened up much about the feud with her family. According to the E! News article, Lindsie reportedly doesn’t follow her family members on social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Todd Chrisley took to social media and warned his followers that he and his wife would be named in the federal indictment. With the post, he shared a photo of his family and included a caption in which he thanked his followers for their love and support.

According to the E! News report, Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded not guilty on Wednesday during their arraignment. They were released on $100,000 bond.