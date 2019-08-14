Rita Ora’s See-Through Jeweled Garment Stuns Followers

Rita Ora was recently in Sardinia and wore a very eye-catching number.

The “Shine Ya Light” hitmaker sported a see-through garment which had sparkly jewels placed all over it. The outfit also had long white tassels attached on it, which added to its dramatic aesthetic. She accessorized the look with a couple of bracelets and necklaces.

In a series of photos attached within one post on Instagram, Ora is performing on stage for the majority of them. In the first shot, she is posing with her arm on a rail, serving a chilled, but fierce expression. Her hair is long and curly, letting out her inner diva.

Within four hours, the post has racked up over 100,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Omg obsessed,” Jodie Harsh wrote.

“Rocking girl. You rock the stage and you inspiring us again and again. I like pic 2, your hair falls perfectly there lol. You look so absolutely gorgeous. I like the dress. You look like an angel,” another user shared.

“OMFG you’re so so so pretty this’s unfair,” a third fan mentioned.

“Let me just say how beautiful you are for the 82692387x in my life,” a fourth follower commented.

For her caption, Rita wrote that she will be performing in Jung-gu, South Korea, tomorrow.

Since 2012, Rita has been branding herself as a celebrity who can do it all.

Her debut album, Ora, was released 2012 and kickstarted her career. The album instantly topped the charts in the U.K. and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).”

Her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, was released six years later in 2018 and was supported with a world tour that went by the same name. The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K and sparked a number of hit singles around the world — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You” with Liam Payne, and “Let You Love Me.”

On Spotify, Rita currently has over 25.9 million monthly listeners, making her the 59th most played act in the world. Her most popular song at the moment is “Ritual,” a collaboration with producers Tiesto and Jonas Blue.

Ora also acts and has appeared in numerous big-screen movies, She starred in Fast & Furious, Southpaw and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Her most recent role was in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, where she starred as Dr. Ann Laurent.

To keep up with where Rita is in the world, follow her Instagram account for more content.