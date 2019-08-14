‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Wants To Reconcile With Daughter Sidney, Hasn’t Given Up Hope

Tamra Judge and Sidney Barney have been estranged for years.

Tamra Judge hasn’t given up hope of a future reconciliation with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney.

During an August 14 interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her current status with her oldest daughter. She explained that while they aren’t in touch at the moment, she’s hopeful that they will one day get their relationship back on track.

“She’s away at college, and so it’s still pretty tough,” Tamra explained to the magazine. “But I haven’t lost hope.”

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Tamra parted ways with Sidney’s father, Simon Barney, who is also the dad of Tamra’s son Spencer and daughter Sophia, in 2011 and shortly thereafter, Sidney made the decision to live full-time with Simon.

Since then, Sidney has accused her mom of embarrassing her by discussing their family drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County and claimed she is both mentally and verbally abusive toward her.

In a Facebook post in 2015, Sidney opened up about her issues with her mother after seeing that Tamra had refused to adhere to her request to refrain from talking about their private family matters on the show. Sidney also said that she felt it was her duty to share the truth with the public since her mother was allegedly unable to tell the truth herself.

“If she really wanted me back in her life, she would have taken responsibility and changed two years ago when I told [her] the first time what was causing our relationship to suffer. Obviously, I am just another story line that feeds her fame and her wallet,” Sidney said.

While Tamra’s son, Spencer, was able to join her on The Real Housewives of Orange County after his 18th birthday, her youngest child, daughter Sophia, is unable to appear on the show because her father, Simon, has banned her from doing so.

In April of this year, as filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end, Tamra took to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed Simon had blocked Sophia from joining the cast, per All About the Real Housewives.

In a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and Sophia, Sophia was seen feeling a bit bummed out after seeing that their dog, Bronx, had been included in their family photo for the opening credits.

“Oh Bronx was in it but not me,” she wrote, along with two angry-faced emoji.

To see more of Tamra and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.