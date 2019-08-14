Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Brandi, Speaks Out On Her Split With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, is officially speaking out about the singer’s split with her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

According to E! News, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split over the weekend, and now Brandi Cyrus is weighing in on the situation.

While Brandi may not be in the music business like her younger sisters, Miley and Noah, she is in the entertainment industry. The oldest Cyrus sister has her very own podcast, which she hosts with Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

This week on the podcast, titled Your Favorite Thing, Brandi spoke out about Miley’s split with Liam. However, she didn’t dish any juicy details on the situation.

“It’s not my business to talk about and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell. There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will,” Brandi stated.

Brandi may have also hinted at her sister’s split on social media in a photo from a recent vacation she and Miley went on.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness,” Brandi captioned the snapshot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ rep confirmed her split from Liam Hemsworth on Saturday night. The pair had only been married for about eight months before the news dropped and shocked fans.

Just moments after the split announcement, photos of Miley and Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, surfaced. In the photos, Miley and Kaitlynn were seen sporting skimpy bikinis as they soaked up some sun on a yacht and showed off some major PDA, which included a make out session.

Since that time, many fans have been bashing Miley online, claiming that over-sexual antics and racy social media snaps caused issues in the couple’s marriage.

In addition, Hemsworth has also released a statement confirming the split, and wishing his estranged wife all of the happiness in the world. Liam added that he would not be speaking to any media about the split, and told fans that any quotes reported to be from him would be fake news.

Fans can see more Miley Cyrus and her sister Brandi by following the pair on their social media accounts.