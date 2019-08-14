Kendall Jenner Reigns Supreme As The Most Followed Model On Social Media For 2019

Kendall Jenner continues to be the model to watch on social media after being the most followed across various platforms.

Esquire Middle East reports that the model and influencer has the highest number of followers, beating out peers like Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, Chrissy Tiegen, and more. Jenner currently has a reported 159 million followers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as of this year.

As many fans of the model know, her notoriety came before she began taking the modeling industry by storm. Viewers first saw Jenner on her family’s E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, though she has been creating her own lane in the fashion world. Jenner is currently one of the faces of Calvin Klein and Longchamp and has graced the catwalks of Alexander Wang, Versace, Fendi, Moschino and Victoria’s Secret, among other fashion houses. Jenner’s Instagram account is filled with her campaign photos, vacation photos, and moments with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

While Jenner reportedly reigns supreme as the most followed model, the actual number of people who follow her may be worth disputing. According to RollingOut, the Kardashian-Jenners are among the highly-followed celebrities that reportedly have fake followers. The Daily Mirror reported that the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance in London conducted a social media audit and found that 44 percent of Kardashian’s 143.6 million IG followers are fake. The outlet also claims that Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the top accounts from the family with fake followers.

Although Jenner is widely known on social media, the model has shared in the past that her various platforms give her anxiety at times. Jenner spoke to Elle back in May 2018 in an interview with Lana Del Rey. During her interview, she discussed how she almost feels forced to share information about her life on social media.

“It’s nice to be able to say, ‘do I wanna share this?'” Jenner said. “Usually in my life, I don’t really get a choice, especially with paparazzi.”

Jenner also shared how she feels as if her generation is obsessed with social media. The model specifically singled out apps like Instagram and Twitter with changing the way people in her generation tend to isolate themselves while using the platforms.

“It’s an addiction. I’ll be at dinner with my good friends, and I’ll look at someone on their phone. They’re not texting someone, which I could accept,” Jenner said.