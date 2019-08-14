A Wealthy Young Man Pushed His New BMW Into A River, Upset He Didn’t Get A Jaguar

The BMW was 'too small' for him and his friends to hang out in, he said.

A young Indian man, described in a police report as “spoiled,” allegedly pushed his brand-new BMW into a river because he wanted a Jaguar, Newsweek reports.

NOTE: Conflicting reports describe the body of water where this incident took place as a canal, river or lake.

The 22-year-old, identified as Akash, had apparently been telling his parents for some time that he wanted a Jaguar for his birthday. His in-laws got him a Toyota Innova — a mid-range SUV available in India for around $32,000. But that wasn’t good enough. Akash’s dad sold the Innova and used the money to purchase Akash a $49,000 BMW.

Akash was apparently not at all pleased about that — after all, a BMW is not a Jaguar. So to drive home his point, the young man reportedly pushed the new car into a river, according to Mukesh Kumar, an officer for the Chhachhrauli police.

“Akash was demanding a Jaguar car from his father, but when his father failed to buy him one, he threw away his BMW in a fit of anger.”

Villagers in Yamunanagar don’t see pricey BMWs sinking into a canal every day, so they called the police. Soon enough, some heavy equipment was dispatched, and with the help of an earth mover and a tow cable, the luxury car was pulled from the water.

It appears that Akash, who said that the BMW “too small” for him and his friends to hang out in, according to Yahoo News, filmed himself pushing the ride into the river. You can see the event and the rescue efforts in the video below.

Akash’s father, described as a wealthy landowner, denies that his son deliberately pushed his car into the water, saying that he swerved to avoid an antelope in the road. He also said that Akash never asked for a Jaguar for his birthday, and that he has a “mental health issue” that impairs his judgment.

No arrests have been made since no criminal complaint has been filed.

As for the BMW, it’s unclear, as of this writing, if it can ever be driven again. According to Junk Car Medics, there’s no hard-and-fast answer to whether or not a submerged car can be fully repaired. Although it bears noting that a car has a better chance of recovering if it were submerged in fresh water rather than salt water.

It seems that Akash is not the first person of wealth to destroy an expensive car in anger. Back in 2011, a Chinese man, upset with engine troubles with his $200,000 Lamborghini, hired a group of workers to destroy the vehicle with sledgehammers.