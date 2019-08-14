Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Ending Friendship With Briana DeJesus: ‘Sick Of Drama In My Life’

Jenelle Evans only friendship with one of her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars has come to end. While Briana DeJesus confirmed that Jenelle was upset with her, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle opened up during an Instagram question and answer session on her stories and revealed her side of things.

One user asked Jenelle why she got mad at Briana and Jenelle and the mom-of-three replied.

“I just prefer no one mentions my name in the media period without texting me and asking if it’s OK. Sick of drama in my life and horrible things being written about me.”

Jenelle was upset after Briana spoke to a site and answered a question about Jenelle and Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana spoke to InTouch Weekly and revealed that she didn’t think Jenelle would be asked back to the hit reality television show. MTV cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different. Sadly, I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future,” Briana told InTouch Weekly.

In fact, Jade Cline was named as Jenelle’s replacement shortly after it was revealed that Jenelle would not be returning for the new season of Teen Mom 2. Reportedly, Jade has been filming her segments along with the other girls and will appear on Season 9B of the show.

Loading...

As for Jenelle Evans, there is no indication that she will be brought back to the show.

Jenelle was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Her mother, Barbara Evans, eventually gained custody of her son and has custody of him to this day. Jenelle shared her life with viewers on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. The show chronicled her ups and downs. Earlier this year, Jenelle’s husband David Eason allegedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, MTV cut ties with Jenelle. Jenelle and David also had their children removed from their care following the incident. The couple spent weeks in and court in an effort to regain custody. Just before the Fourth of July, the case against them was dismissed and the children returned to their care.

An air date for the new season of Teen Mom 2 has not been announced.