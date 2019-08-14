Miley Cyrus Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Sign Divorce Papers As She Hopes To Reconcile With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship has been a turbulent one, to say the least, ever since the beginning. And now, it seems like the singer is not quite ready to sign the divorce papers as she reportedly hopes there is a chance they may rekindle their romance.

The pair left the world in shock over the weekend when they revealed they had decided to split up after only seven months of marriage. Soon after, Miley was spotted smooching with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, while on vacation in Italy. Still, according to The Daily Mail, she doesn’t want to put a final end to their years-long relationship just yet in case they decide they want to give it another shot after taking a break from each other.

“They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over,” a source told People magazine.

As fans of the couple will know, they first started dating after meeting on a movie set in 2009, and even got engaged in 2012, but ended up splitting months after. They then got back together in 2015, and the engagement was back on track the year after, with the duo appearing happier than ever.

Miley and Liam went through a rough period in November 2018 when their Malibu house was completely destroyed by the California wildfires, and they decide to tie the knot as soon as possible. The pop star and the actor then got hitched in a secret wedding ceremony in Nashville in December last year.

While they’ve had their marital problems throughout the years, insiders claim they always “found their way back together again.” However, with the former Hannah Montana star quite literally, and very publicly, rocking the boat with Brody Jenner’s ex in southern Italy, fans have found it hard to believe that the power couple will ever reconcile.

Meanwhile, Liam has been looking downcast as he spends time with his family back in his native Australia. The Hunger Games star is reportedly taking the breakup harder than his former flame, as reported by Hollywood Life, and he is “hurt” that Miley moved on so quickly.

“This breakup has thrown and gutted him. It will take some time to get back to his normal. He really doesn’t know what to do next and being with family is helping,” a source told the online publication.

“He and Miley aren’t together and she has every right to kiss anyone she likes. Liam’s going to move on too at some point,” another insider added.