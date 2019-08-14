‘Vikings’ Season 6: Speculation Has Started That The Next Season Will Premiere This Fall

Potentially, Season 6 of 'Vikings' could drop this fall.

Fans of History Channel’s Vikings have been waiting a long time for news regarding the premiere date for Season 6. With the recent San Diego Comic-Con, it was expected that news would drop then. However, no details were released by History Channel. Now, it seems that Amazon has announced that the series will premiere with them in the fall.

According to Metro, Amazon has made the confirmation that Season 6 of Vikings will premiere in the fall. Amazon Prime is the streaming service where U.K fans are able to watch Vikings, according to Oracle Globe.

If this is true, fans could see the next season of Vikings much sooner than they anticipated. Although, while this means viewers will be tuning in as early as in a few weeks’ time, the latest season might also still be months away.

In recent years, Vikings has always premiered in November, for both the first and second half of each season, meaning that it takes two years for each season to air. With 20 episodes confirmed for Season 6, it seems likely this is the way the next season will also play out.

While there are still plenty of episodes to look forward to in Season 6 of Vikings, this will also be the last season for History Channel’s hit historical drama series. The show’s creator, Michael Hirst, has also previously stated before History Channel confirmed the news that he would like to conclude the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons within six seasons.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

As for whether Vikings fans will get to see Season 6 a little earlier this year remains to be seen. History Channel has yet to make an official announcement regarding the final season of Vikings. In fact, a new trailer has not even been released yet, something else that was expected during San Diego Comic-Con.

During the convention, Vikings stars Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) and Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside) were present for an event that saw fans able to try their hand at battle axe throwing. Winnick did also tease that there would be news shortly regarding the Season 6 trailer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ludwig then posted to his Instagram account that Season 6 would be arriving shortly, which gave fans hope of early arrival.

However, History Channel remains silent on the matter so fans will have to continue to wait for the official announcement regarding the Season 6 premiere.

Vikings will return to History Channel this year. Previously, it has been confirmed that Season 6 will be the final season for Vikings. However, a spinoff series is potentially in negotiations between the History Channel and Vikings creator Michael Hirst.