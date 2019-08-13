GaryVee Trends On Twitter After Gary Vaynerchuk Offers 5-Minute FaceTime Call To Fans

The entrepreneur invited fans to share why they should get a FaceTime call with him, causing #GaryVee to trend.

Fans of entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk caused his name to trend in the United States on Tuesday after he directed them to use the hashtag #GaryVee to explain why he should pick them to talk to him on FaceTime for five minutes.

Vaynerchuk is the founder and CEO of VaynerX, which, according to its website is “modern-day communications parent company.” He also owns VaynerMedia, Tracer, Gallery Media Group, The Sasha Group, Vayner Productions, and VaynerSpeakers.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the 43-year-old, who goes by “GaryVee” on social media, is worth some $50 million.

Vaynerchuk has a relatively large following on social media and has racked up more than 2 million followers on Twitter and some 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

In a video posted to his own Instagram account on Tuesday, Vaynerchuk seemed to explain his origin story in how he was able to transform $3 million to $60 million when he took over a store that his father owned. The story that he told in the video, which was about spending several months renovating the store after watching how customers behaved, got a lot of comments from his millions of Instagram followers.

“Garyyy is da BEST,” one user wrote, attaching the heart-eyes and fire emoji.

And once Vaynerchuk gave fans the opportunity in a tweet to get on a five-minute FaceTime call, fans quickly trended the topic explaining why they needed the five-minute call with the self-described investor and CEO.

One user explained in a tweet that he was 16-years-old and needed the FaceTime call so that Vaynerchuk should help him get his life straightened out.

Another user tweeted with the hashtag #GaryVee and said that he was about to attend college but had trouble figuring out exactly what he wanted to do with his life. In asking for the FaceTime call, he said he was worried that he was too often “going with the flow.”

Loading...

Still, some weren’t too keen on the hashtag. One Twitter user took aim at the Vaynerchuk and his followers.

“If y’all want to see a bunch of pathetic men reaching for the approval of a similarly pathetic man, click this,” one Twitter user said.

The trend began after Vanyerchuk tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he was having.

“Hey gang – use hashtag #GaryVee and add to the tweet why you should get the 5min FaceTime, and I also miss you guys and can’t wait to be back,” Vaynerchuk wrote in a message that he sent out on Twitter, attaching a United States flag.