Kylie Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Confusing Her With Sister Kendall Was A Classic ‘Dad Move’

Kylie Jenner is currently in Italy celebrating her 22nd birthday, and while her father, Caitlyn Jenner, was not able to join her for the lavish trip, she still took to social media to wish her baby girl a happy b-day.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Caitlyn did a little mistake, albeit with good intention — she accidentally posted a childhood photo of Kylie’s older sister, Kendall, instead! The famous Olympian shared a picture of her and Kendall when she was a baby girl, which sparking hilarious reactions online. Luckily for Caitlyn, she realized soon after what she had done, and ended up deleting the first pic, replacing it for a series of throwback snaps of both daughters.

And while many online users were quick to criticize her for the Instagram faux pas, it seems like the birthday girl was not offended at all. According to Hollywood Life, Kylie found it hilarious that Caitlyn pulled off a classic father move by confusing both girls, especially as it wasn’t the first time that happened.

“It’s also not the first time her dad has had trouble telling her and Kendall’s old baby pics apart. It’s such a dad move, she’s not mad at all. If anything it was a funny reminder of her dad on her birthday,” a source told the online publication.

“Kylie thought it was hilarious that her dad mixed up old pictures. It was really a funny moment for Kylie to laugh about. She loves her Dad and she knows it wasn’t done on purpose. It was an honest mistake that they can laugh about,” another Kardashian-Jenner revealed.

Furthermore, Kylie is reportedly already planning on how to get back to the 69-year-old when it’s her birthday in October. Aside from that, it seems like the young billionaire is having way too much fun during her birthday trip to worry about her dad’s poor memory.

She is currently in southern Italy, where she rented a million-dollar yacht to host a luxurious celebration surrounded by loved ones, as per E! News. Also joining her are her beau, rapper Travis Scott, and their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, along with a string of other loved ones — KarJenner “momager” Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie (who is one of Kylie’s closest friends), Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Yris Palmer, among others.

Noticeably missing were Kylie’s siblings, who were likely busy with work or hectic traveling schedules.