Reza Farahan Says ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Season 8 Will Be ‘The Juiciest Season’ Of Any Bravo TV Show

The season recently wrapped filming.

Reza Farahan and the cast of Shahs of Sunset recently wrapped production on the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo TV reality show and according to Farahan, fans are in for a real treat.

According to an August 12 report from Reality Tea, Farahan and his co-stars, including his husband, Adam Neely, had quite an eventful few months as they filmed the new episodes of Season 8 and soon, fans could be met with what Farahan claims will be the “juiciest season of any show on Bravo ever.”

“It’s insanity!” he told Life & Style magazine.

Farahan has been appearing on Shahs of Sunset since March 2012 when the show first aired its debut season.

Although Farahan confirmed he and his co-stars recently wrapped production on Season 8, he acknowledged that production on the new episodes wasn’t easy. In fact, he said he went through “the hardest summer of my entire life” during filming and admitted that there were tons of “fires and explosions” between him and his co-stars throughout production.

“I cried, screamed, I literally — lunatic status. It was insanity and I don’t ever want to go through it again, but it’s been memorialized, I understand, on film,” he teased.

According to Farahan, the eighth season of Shahs of Sunset will likely feel a bit nostalgic for their fans as he and his co-stars “take it back old school” and set it on fire.

As fans may recall, things between Farahan and his husband, Neely, became strained during filming on the Season 7 reunion of Shahs of Sunset several months ago and when the series aired, Neely opened up about their marital issues.

“He wasn’t feeling appreciated, and I was so focused on myself and doing work that I forgot that I have a husband and he needs attention as well,” Neely explained.

According to Neely, he wasn’t giving Farahan what he needed from their marriage and was failing to acknowledge the “amazing things” he was doing for the two of them.

Following his partner’s proclamation in regard to the issues between them, Farahan admitted that his words prompted a downward spiral that ultimately led him to request a divorce. However, while things between the two men boiled over months ago as Neely refused to do “a really simple thing” for him, Farahan confirmed they are now in a better place.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 is expected to begin airing in the coming months but a premiere date has not yet been announced.