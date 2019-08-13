‘Teen Mom OG’ Dramatic Season Finale Preview: Mackenzie McKee Breaks Down, Amber Portwood Is ‘Irritated’

Teen Mom OG has been following Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell for a decade. Cheyenne Floyd joined the cast last year and Mackenzie McKee started sharing her story as a “guest mom” earlier in the season. Now, the season finale is set to air next Monday and the Teen Mom OG Twitter account released the dramatic preview.

Although Mackenzie McKee has only been sharing her story for three weeks, many fans have been following her on social media. As a result, many are aware of the troubles Mackenzie has been facing including struggling with her mom’s cancer diagnosis. In the new preview, Mackenzie breaks down as she talks to her mom about her prognosis.

Mackenzie isn’t the only one having a rough time in the preview. Amber Portwood is shown talking and she mentions, “I have been like irritated over the smallest things.” Following that police sirens are heard and Amber’s latest mugshot is shown on the screen.

Amber was arrested in the early morning hours of July 5. She allegedly assaulted Andrew Glennon while he was holding their one-year-old son. Following the incident, a no contact order was put in place and Amber was unable to see her son initially. However, she was granted supervised visits with her son. During her court hearing at the end of July, Amber’s OG co-stars traveled to Indiana to be by her side. MTV cameras were also there. It is unclear how much of the incident will be covered in the season finale, but it looks like the incident will be touched upon at least.

Catelynn and Tyler are shown driving away from a visit with their daughter who they placed for adoption on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Tyler chokes up in the driver’s seat as he says it looked like her parents were “comforting her.”

Maci Bookout is also faced with some difficulty as she considers putting her son in counseling. She is then faced with a question from her friend and asked how she would “go about” having Ryan Edwards, her son’s father, attend one of the sessions since there is a restraining order in place.

Cheyenne Floyd is faced with drama as well, admitting that she isn’t comfortable having her daughter around her father’s new girlfriend. Cheyenne wants to address some tweets that Cory Wharton’s girlfriend made before she can be comfortable with the situation.

The season finale of Teen Mom OG airs Monday night on MTV.