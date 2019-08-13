‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React To New Photo Of Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Kissing At TomTom

Fans of the Bravo reality show notice the two friends don't look as 'relaxed' one year after going into business together.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are celebrating their one-year anniversary as bar co-owners, and they’ve updated a classic photo in honor of the milestone. The Vanderpump Rules stars, who co-own the bar TomTom alongside Lisa Vanderpump, posed for a re-do of their famous “kissing” snap.

The original photo, which is well known to viewers of the Vanderpump Rules, hangs in the entrance to the West Hollywood hotspot the longtime friends opened together one ago. The photo has also spawned the TomTom kiss as visitors to the WeHO bar regularly pose for their own kiss pics in front of it.

To celebrate one year of TomTom, Katie Maloney Schwartz posted the new photo to Instagram, which shows her husband and his best friend kissing. In the new photo, the co-stars are standing below the framed original photo of the famous kiss as they recreate their memorable smooch. In the caption to her post, Katie wished the two Toms a happy anniversary and noted that she is “so proud” of them both.

It’s no surprise that fans had a lot to say about the new kissing pic. Several fans noted that the friends looked more “relaxed” in the original picture, perhaps alluding to the stress of working together every day or their unease about the “forced” kiss. Others noted that Schwartz appears to be cringing a bit and not at all into locking lips with his bestie turned business partner.

“The [original] picture looks passionate and the new one looks forced,” one follower wrote.

“They looked much more relaxed the first go around!” another added.

Others questioned why Katie was okay with her husband kissing someone else.

“Yeah keep trying to make yourself ok about it,” one follower wrote to Katie. “Another human kissing my man is not ok.”

“And that’s the most action either one of them will get tonight… as usual,” another Vanderpump Rules fan joked.

Tom Sandoval also posted the photo to Instagram. The TomTom owner reflected on his friendship with Schwartz as he wrote, “HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY!! Started from a Craigslist ad… and now we’re here!”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that when Tom Schwartz first moved to Los Angeles he placed a Craigslist ad looking for a roommate and met Tom Sandoval. The duo later invited Sandoval’s pal Jax Taylor to room with them, and the rest is history.

As for the origins of that original kissing pic, Bravo’s The Daily Dish notes that the moment marked Schwartz’ last kiss as a single man before he married Katie in 2016. Prior to Tom and Katie’s wedding, the SURvers played a game of spin the bottle and Schwartz’s spin landed on his former roommate.

“This is the last time I’m going to kiss someone else as a single man,” Schwartz said in the memorable Vanderpump Rules scene. “My last kiss is with Tom Sandoval.”

The moment was immortalized in a framed print that now hangs at TomTom for all to see.

Vanderpump Rules is currently shooting its eighth season for Bravo.