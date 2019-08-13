Meghan Markle Reportedly Thrown Into Same ‘Snake Pit’ As Princess Diana Claims British Broadcaster

Meghan Markle has reportedly been thrown into the same “snake pit” as the late Princess Diana claims British broadcaster Richard Madeley reported The Daily Express.

The honeymoon period between Markle and the British press is reportedly over said Madeley, who remarked he had never seen the public turn so quickly on a member of the British Royal Family as he has witnessed the tides turn for Markle and Prince Harry since their marriage one year ago, in May 2018.

Madeley stated that the Duchess “walked into a snake pit” when she married Harry, noting “isn’t it extraordinary how the honeymoon with the public that Harry and Meghan had has faded so quickly? Pretty much in a year, it’s gone.”

Madeley then remarked he felt bad for the Duchess of Sussex how she could go from being so beloved one minute to so misunderstood the next. He explained that just like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Meghan stepped into what could be the dark pool of the British press, some of the most notorious in the world in regards to their thirst for new news on the royal family. He also explained that she will have to learn quickly how to sink or swim and use the press to her advantage in her high-profile position.

When Princess Diana joined the royal family after her marriage to Prince Charles, the clan assumed that public interest in the young woman would fade now that she was part of the then stodgy-upper crust family. Instead, interest in everything related to the Princess of Wales peaked, and every move she made, every outfit she wore, the way she held her children and related to her husband was criticized and monitored by the ever-present paparazzi.

The Daily Express reported that Queen Elizabeth extended herself to Markle more so than any other royal regarding her marriage into the clan because she realized the tremendous pressure the former American actress was under and to assist her in light of the tragedy that was her late mother-in-law’s unfortunate experience in the family.

The press’ fascination with Princess Diana and her life beyond the confines of the palace walls following her divorce from Prince Charles would ultimately lead to her untimely death in 1997. She was visiting Paris with her friend and reported boyfriend Dodi Fayed when the car the couple was riding in was chased by paparazzi into the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel and traveling at a high speed to avoid photographers, crashed.

Her companion, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes S280 the couple were passengers in, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene. Princess Diana died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.