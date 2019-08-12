‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Drops Ultrasound Bombshell Five Months After Giving Birth: See The Pic

Catelynn Lowell appears to have dropped a major bombshell. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram earlier today with what looked like a bit of an announcement. The 27-year-old’s photo showed a womb ultrasound. As fans of the MTV series will know, Catelynn is still a new mother following the birth of baby Vaeda Luma in February.

Catelynn’s photo today definitely seemed out to get her fans talking. While the star’s face was not visible, a feminine-looking hand with manicured nails was seen holding the pre-natal scan. Catelynn kept her post simple with an exciting caption, plus encouragement for fans to head over to her bio to find out more.

Those expecting Catelynn to be pregnant may find themselves disappointed. The Us Weekly link that fans found themselves redirected to was all about celebrity babies, but it definitely wasn’t announcing another one for Catelynn.

The pattern of recent joke pregnancy announcements has proven steady from the television franchise’s faces. The end of July saw Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry take to Instagram with a photo of herself and “it’s twins” as the caption. As The Inquisitr reported, Kailyn’s announcement was a “joke,” with fans getting a similar deal to what they saw with Catelynn today. Kailyn is not expecting.

Joining the pregnancy announcement bandwagon has been former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. The 27-year-old recently made headlines for posting a picture of a positive pregnancy test, although much like Kailyn and Catelynn, the update didn’t seem to bring much. Its presence was documented by The Inquisitr, although the post itself is now deleted.

Catelynn may have disappointed her fans with her latest update, but one made earlier today likely brought them a lot of pleasure. Catelynn posted an adorable photo of 4-year-old daughter Novalee rocking new bangs, with this popular child delivering her much-loved grin.

Catelynn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Fans watched Catelynn and eventual husband Tyler Baltierra give their first child up for adoption, although the couple has since welcomed two more. Catelynn’s third pregnancy was documented on the television series as well as on the star’s social media, with fans proving excited to see Catelynn bump her family up with another arrival.

Catelynn disabled comments to her ultrasound photo. That said, fans can still comment on the recent image she posted of Novalee at the hair salon.

Fans wishing to see more of Catelynn should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star’s Instagram.