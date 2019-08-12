‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney Stay Close Amid Kristen Doute Feud

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney are reportedly on the outs with their former bestie.

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney may not be talking to Kristen Doute at this point in time but judging by their recent social media posts, they are staying quite close with one another.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to why the Vanderpump Rules stars are at odds, Schroeder has shared a new photo of herself and Maloney, along with her fiancé, Beau Clark, and Maloney’s husband, Tom Schwartz, on her Instagram page posing with some bread and oranges.

“Fix your friendship with Kristen. Life is too short and it’s not worth it,” one person wrote in the comments section of Schroeder’s post.

“Girl we need answers about Kristen,” another said.

For the past several weeks, Schroeder and Maloney have been keeping their distance from one another but no one truly knows why. Although the three ladies recently put up a united front as they launched their new Witches of WeHo line in Los Angeles, Doute didn’t attend Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party in Beverly Hills and was also absent when Maloney and Schwartz celebrated a second wedding in Las Vegas.

While Doute did eventually congratulate Schroeder on her engagement to Clark, fans didn’t think she did so soon enough and ever since, they’ve been asking tons of questions about their feud in the comments sections of their social media photos.

Although some Instagram users seem to think that Schroeder and Maloney’s issues with Doute began at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding in June, during which Doute was allegedly joined by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter, those reports have not been confirmed.

Earlier this month, after sharing an Instagram photo taken at Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party, which was held at the home of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, Schroeder’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, responded to a fan who was curious about her thoughts on Doute’s absence.

“Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there? I know you two are close!” the fan wrote.

In response, Dayna said she was “quite sad” before adding that she was unaware of the particulars regarding what had happened between Schroeder and Doute because she was out of the loop with their friendship for a while. Dayna then said that she was hopeful that a reconciliation would be in the future for the ladies.

“Each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time,” she shared.

Schroeder, Maloney, Doute, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.