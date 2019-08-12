Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Photos With Haley Joy From Her 55th Birthday & Fans’ Hearts Are Melting

Hoda Kotb’s latest Instagram share is melting hearts and has left fans searching for some answers.

As fans of The Today Show host know, Kotb has been taking some time off from her post on the hit morning show since April after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine. Hoda has yet to announce when she will return to the series, but judging by her Instagram feed, she has been having a much-needed break and has been spending a ton of time with family and friends. This past weekend, the television personality delighted fans with a new post to celebrate her birthday with her eldest daughter by her side.

In the sweet new update, Hoda shared a few photos and a video with her little girl on her birthday. The first image in the set showed the youngster sitting at a wooden table with a yellow cake that read “MOM” just in front of her. She looked as sweet as can be in a pink Sesame Street shirt that bared her name. The tot wore her long, dark locks down and straight and rocked a birthday hat with a balloon pattern. Kotb stood right next to her daughter in the photo, and they both shared a sweet moment, holding hands with one another.

The next few photos in the series were very similar to the first, and in the post, there was also a cute video of Haley and her family singing happy birthday to Hoda. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Kotb a lot of attention from her fans with over 118,000 likes in addition to 2,000-plus comments, at the time of this writing.

Some followers commented on the post to wish Hoda a happy birthday while countless others gushed over how cute little Haley looked. A number of other fans simply dropped a line to wish the talk show host a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Hoda, what a great job singing Haley. I cannot believe how big she is getting and how long her hair is. Beautiful family Hoda,” one follower wrote with a heart and cake emoji.

“I love her little hand on yours….. precious,” another Instagram user gushed.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday Hoda! You are a beautiful women with the biggest heart,” one more chimed in on the sweet, new post.

On August 9, Hoda turned 55-years-old, and since adopting her two daughters, Kotb seems to be beaming from ear to ear in each and every photo post. But while she is definitely enjoying her time off, it’s safe to say that fans are ready for her to make her return to The Today Show sooner rather than later.