‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Hunter Price Shares Post On Instagram After Her Mother’s Death

Singer Hunter Price shared a loving message with his fans and followers.

Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend, singer Hunter Price, is doing his best to make sure that the Southern Charm star feels surrounded with love following the tragic passing of her mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis, who passed away several days ago after an extended illness.

On Saturday, August 10, after Dennis shared an image of her late mother on her Instagram page and wrote “Family” in the caption, Price sent a message back to her in an effort to build her back up following the devastating loss.

“You’re the strongest, and most beautiful woman that I’ve ever been so lucky to love,” he wrote on Instagram, according to a report from Radar Online on August 11. “Your mom will always be with you no matter what; just as I know she’s always been.”

According to the report, Dennis’ mom died after a long battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 58.

Prior to Allison’s death, she played a major role in her daughter’s life and was known to be quite helpful to her when it came to her two children, 5-year-old daughter Kensington and 3-year-old son Saint Julien. She also offered Dennis support throughout her ongoing custody battle with her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel.

Dennis and Ravenel dated on and off for a couple of years before calling it quits for good after the birth of their son in late 2015. Since then, Dennis and Ravenel have been fighting for full custody of their children.

Dennis and Price began dating earlier this year and have been juggling their long-distance relationship with their busy careers ever since.

In May, Dennis opened up about her romance with Price, who was previously seen on the 13th season of America’s Got Talent, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She admitted that even though they were just months into their relationship, she could definitely see herself marrying Price in the future.

“It feels super natural,” Dennis explained. “And I feel really, really safe with him, being vulnerable. I could go on and on, but he’s great.”

“After we met, I met up with [my co-stars] Austen [Kroll] and Craig [Conover] and we had dinner, and I was, I had hearts in my eyes. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I am going to marry this guy.’ So I would say, that I’m… I guess we’re pretty serious,” she added.

To see more of Dennis, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.