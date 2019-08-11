Lamar Odom Says He ‘Never Thought’ He’d Be In Love Again After Sharing Post With Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is absolutely smitten with his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

The former NBA star posted a photo on his Instagram page on Friday, August 9. In the snap, Odom is captured with Parr as he lifts up the personal trainer during what appears to be a hike. The two share a kiss for the photo, where Parr is wearing red shorts and a dark blue sports bra. Odom is wearing a white tank top in the photo and multicolored pants. Under the post, Odom captioned that he “never thought” he would feel again what he feels for his new love after his last public relationship was with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

At the time of writing, Odom received more than 40,000 likes for his post. The athlete also received more than 2,000 comments.

“So happy for you bro!!” one follower exclaimed.

“God is good! May he protect your relationship with peace and love,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Odom and Parr went public with their romance earlier this month. The two shared matching photos on Instagram of Parr on Odom’s lap as the two stared directly into the camera. Almost instantly, fans of the Kardashian-Jenners compared Parr to Kardashian, which was then exacerbated once Odom shouted out Parr on his Instagram page with a quote from Malcolm X that celebrated black women.

Odom quickly cleared up the controversy with a supporting Instagram post. He used another photo of Parr and defended his reasoning for the quote and insisted it had nothing to do with him comparing his girlfriend with the Revenge Body star.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” Odom wrote in a lengthy post. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. ”

While the couple has already faced some controversy, fans are seemingly happy to see that Odom has found love again with Parr. HollywoodLife reports that he and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 after four years of marriage. The divorce proceedings were put on hold in October 2015, when Odom was hospitalized after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose at a brothel in Las Vegas. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was left in charge of Odom’s affairs until he made a full recovery. Once he recovered, the two finalized their divorce in 2016.