‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Ridge Takes Revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 19 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is still not over all the lies and deceit surrounding Beth’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth. In fact, the dressmaker will be so irate that he will take firm action against Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), according to She Knows Soaps.

While Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is elated that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has been reunited with her baby, Ridge is experiencing a different set of emotions. While he is glad that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have found their daughter Beth, he is devastated that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have to pay the price for their happiness.

It was Liam who made the shocking discovery that Steffy’s baby Phoebe was actually Beth. After overhearing a conversation between Flo and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Liam began digging into Flo’s past. He finally got Flo to admit that she had never given birth before and that the baby was actually stolen from Hope after she gave birth at the Catalina clinic. Liam also found out that it was Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who had masterminded the adoption so he could pay off his gambling debts and ensure his daughter’s safety.

How do you think this secret will affect the Forrester family? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/4Pmq0YwSRI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2019

When Ridge found out that “Phoebe” was not his granddaughter, he was furious. He wanted to call the cops on Reese but Brooke stopped him. She did not want to attract the media’s attention to such a personal family matter. However, Ridge vowed he would make Flo, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) pay. He is angry that his daughter, Steffy, now has to give up the baby she loves.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will follow up on his promise during the week of August 19. Ridge will apparently have the final say about Flo’s future. Although the spoilers are not specific about what he will actually do, there are only a few options available to the dressmaker.

One option is that he could fire Flo from her job. B&B fans will remember that she has already packed up her belongings from Forrester Creations because she was sure she would lose her job. In fact, it seems that, on the episode set to air Thursday, August 15, Ridge will not only fire Flo, but also Zoe and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) for their role in the baby switch saga.

A more likely option is that Ridge will call the police and inform them of Flo’s crimes. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna will be shocked that Ridge would treat her daughter this way.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.