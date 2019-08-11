John Stamos’ Throwback With An Olsen Twin Leaves ‘Fuller House’ Fans Confused

The actor's adorable flashback photo has some fans hoping for a Michelle Tanner cameo on the final season of the Netflix sitcom.

John Stamos seems to be feeling nostalgic, but is he being cryptic as well? Fuller House fans were thrown off by a throwback photo the Netflix star posted that dates back to his days on Full House in the late 1980s/early’90s.

Stamos, who plays Jesse Katsopolis on the Fuller House spinoff, posted an old promo for Full House which announced a time change to 8 p.m. on ABC’s classic TGIF lineup back in the day. In the ad, the actor is holding either Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen, who was a toddler at the time. The Olsen twins played little Michelle Tanner on the original Full House series. The tagline for the ad says “Changing.”

Stamos’ sweet FBF post left some Fuller House fans thoroughly confused. While some fans noted that they love the whole cast and are missing Lori Loughlin and the Olsen twins, others were still hoping for a Michelle Tanner “comeback.”

“Always felt like Michelle was the star of the show,” one fan wrote. “Michelle comeback would be pretty epic.”

But other Stamos followers wrote, “I’m confused” and “What does this picture mean?”

“On what network??” another commenter asked, to which another fan replied, “ABC in like 1990.”

When Netflix debuted Fuller House, the Olsen twins’ character Michelle Tanner was playfully addressed but has not been seen on the series at all since its debut in 2016. The famous twins opted not to appear on the spinoff of the ABC sitcom that made them famous.

Stamos, who is an executive producer on Fuller House, previously told E! News he is constantly asked about the Olsens and has done everything he can to try to woo them back.

“I’ve said it,” Stamos said in 2016. “I can’t say it anymore. They’re 100 percent welcome and I would love them to do the show this year.”

Three years later, fans are still hoping for a Michelle Tanner cameo, and Fuller House’s fifth and final season would be the perfect time to get one. But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Three years ago, the Olsen twins famously passed on the Fuller House acting opportunity to focus on their fashion brands and other business endeavors.

In an interview at the time with Women’s World Daily, the Olsen twins claimed they didn’t even know about the reboot until Stamos announced it on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Mary-Kate Olsen said she was shocked she hadn’t heard about it directly from Stamos, and Ashley said she planned to call her TV dad, Bob Saget, to get the scoop on the spinoff series.

The final season of Fuller House will be available on Netflix later this year.