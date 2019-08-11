Royals Plan Crackdown On Websites Using Fake Duchess Meghan Quotes To Sell Diet Pills

Buckingham Palace is planning to clamp down on ads that use fake quotes from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family. The recent spate of scam weight loss ads are irking the family, and the palace is committed to stopping it.

The Daily Mail shared that the advertisements for weight loss products featuring Meghan Markle are all fake, and Buckingham Palace wants the public to know that the duchess is not backing any products with quotes online.

The ads talk about various diet pills and “keto weight loss,” stressing that they are a female-owned company that Markle is using to lose her pregnancy weight after giving birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. They are quoting the duchess falsely with words of praise about the various products.

Royal insiders state that this is “an illegal use of the Duchess’s name’ and promised to clamp down on the scammers.”

One of the fake quotes on a site called First Level Fitness has the duchess praising their product for its help losing weight after baby.

“I am no different from any other women in the world. Post pregnancy my body had lost its shape. But, with Keto body tone I came back. No women deserve to be out of shape.”

Meghan Markle weight loss plan revealed – how did former-actress achieve her slim frame before her pregnancy https://t.co/I3Hl3McqLV pic.twitter.com/cQ2G8J9HiC — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 18, 2019

Some sites have gone even further, with fake quotes from Markle saying that the Palace wants her to stop pursuing her own weight loss line even though weight loss pills are her “passion project.”

Another website states that they are quoting from a rare interview with Duchess Meghan in which she discusses her weight and weight loss efforts with a nonexistent publication called Entertainment Today. In the fake interview, she is quoted as saying she is obsessed with her weight,

“They know how much I obsess over weight loss and I put my entire heart and soul into this product to make it perfect.”

It continues saying that she has traveled the world for ten years sourcing ingredients for a weight loss remedy.

Buckingham Palace wouldn’t specifically detail how they plan to tackle this issue, but they are going to “follow our normal course of action” to tackle the scammers.

Since her engagement to Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan has not discussed her weight publicly, and the only thing she had ever revealed about her diet was that she has reduced her intake of meat and animal products. There is no evidence she has ever been on a keto diet.