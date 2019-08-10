Watch FC Barcelona Vs. SSC Napoli Live Stream: Final Preseason Club Friendly Live From Michigan, Start Time

Spanish champions FC Barcelona and Italian second-place side SSC Napoli close out their preseason campaigns with the second of two games in the United States.

The European preseason is finally coming to a close. It does so in spectacular fashion as two of the continent’s most prestigious clubs, Spanish champions FC Barcelona and two-time Italian titlists SSC Napoli, face off in the second of a two-match series in the United States.

Not only will the match take place in the U.S., but the game is set to kick off at the country’s largest sports stadium, home of the Michigan Wolverines college football powerhouse. Doing so creates the chance that the match will attract a record crowd for a soccer match in the U.S., according to The Detroit Free Press. In the game that will live stream on Saturday, the match could break the record, set in 2014.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the final preseason club-friendly match for both teams on Saturday — pitting defending Spanish La Liga champions FC Barcelona against 2018-2019, second-place finishers on the Italian Serie A table, SSC Napoli — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT at “The Big House,” also known as 107,600-seat Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, August 10. That start time will be 4 p.m. CDT, 2 p.m. PDT.

Fans in Italy, Spain and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 11 p.m. Central, European Summer Time, on Saturday night, while the game starts at 10 p.m. British Summer Time in the United Kingdom. Fans in China can log in to the live stream starting at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, August 11, China Standard Time.

In Miami on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Napoli 2-1 in the opening match of the two-game set, as The Sun-Sentinel reported.

The record for U.S. soccer attendance was set in 2014 at the same University of Michigan stadium. The preseason contest between Manchester United and Real Madrid drew a crowd of 109,318.

However, the absence of Barcelona’s five-time Ballon D’or winner, Lionel Messi, who is still recovering from Argentina’s run to the semifinals of the Copa America, should be considered, as The Inquisitr reported. Attendance may be somewhat suppressed by the non-presence of “The Little Magician.”

Nonetheless, SSC Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti — who guided the team to second place in Serie A in his first season with the club — expects fans will get their money’s worth in an “intense” match, according to Tribal Football.

“The first match was very intense and I believe this will be the same,” Ancelotti said. “We played well, particularly in the first half, and will try to do it again. It’ll be trickier this time, because Barcelona knows us now and the way we play.”

SSC Napoli Manager Carlo Ancelotti expects an ‘intense’ game against Barcelona in the preseason closer. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Saturday FC Barcelona vs. SSC Napoli final preseason warm-up showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN.

Live streams from ESPN and ESPN 2, which airs the big-name pre-season clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.

To watch the FC Barcelona vs. SSC Napoli preseason finale live stream for free, without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers free, seven-day trial periods. This allows fans to watch the Blaugrana vs. Azzurri preseason match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Italy, Sky Calcio 1 will live stream the club friendly clash.

In Spain, the live streaming source will be La Liga Sports TV.

In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

For a list of other outlets around the globe carrying a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. SSC Napoli international club friendly at Michigan Stadium, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.